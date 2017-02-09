Nathan Valdez wanted in deadly shooting at RTD station, considered armed and dangerous

DENVER — Denver police have arrested one suspect and are looking for a second suspect in connection with the deadly shooting at an RTD light rail station on Tuesday.

Tim Cruz, 32, was killed during an armed robbery at the station at 12th Avenue and Sheridan Tuesday morning.

The Denver Police Department said two men approached the victim and robbed him at gunpoint. One of the two suspects then shot and killed Cruz.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the suspects.

Police said they have arrested one suspect, 19-year-old Ever Valles.

Valles is currently being held for Investigation of 1st Degree Murder.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Nathan Valdez.

Valdez is considered armed and dangerous.

Valdez is described as being 5-foot-8, 187 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Police said there have been nine assaults and two robberies since February 2016 at the station at Sheridan Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.