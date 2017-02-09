Moose chases snowboarders in Wyoming

Two snowboarders in Wyoming had some serious motivation to keep going.

Scott Askins posted this video of him and his friend, Ricky Bates, snowboarding at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort last week.

After Bates hit a table top, a moose started chasing him!

Askins followed close behind Bates, filming the whole time.

Bates said on Instagram that the moose chased them for a hundred yards down the hill before giving up.

In the video you can see Bates almost hit a sign warning skiers and riders to slow down, but fortunately neither man fell!