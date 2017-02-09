Luxury Home with Dream Garage – Coldwell Banker

[ooyalacode=”s3amZrOTE6lHhy5rbw8KL7uSq10A0uJ9″player_id=”47658b6fe4a043a48f5296392ce1db7f” auto=”true” width=”640″ height=”360″]

Chris Mygatt, President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, can find you the home… and garage of your dreams! This luxury home is at 17227 W. 53rd Dr. in Golden., right up against North Table Mountain. Listed at just over $1.5 million, it’s complete with an 8-car garage with a lift, a barn that can be transformed into a mother-in-laws quarters, and swimming pool. For more information on this home, call realtor Toni Keener at 303-588-5766. For any of your real estate needs, call Chris Mygatt at (303)409-1200.