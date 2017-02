Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loveland is home to the Loveland Fire & Ice Festival, an epic Valentine’s Day weekend celebration unlike any other in the nation. Held Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12, the heart of downtown comes alive for three full nights and two full days of family fun, featuring an explosive firework show with music and lights, ice sculpting, fire performances and more.

The weekend kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.