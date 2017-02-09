Jefferson County School Board considers closing schools, ending special programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. — Parents, students and teachers spent hours Thursday trying to persuade the Jefferson County School board to keep five elementary schools open and continue funding critical school programs like Wheat Ridge High School’s Gifted and Talented Center.

The school board went through each school and program beginning at about 11 p.m. Thursday. The board voted to remove Peck Elementary School in Arvada from the closure list. It had not made any other decisions, but was working to get them done.

The Jefferson County School Board said it needs $20 million to $25 million to increase teacher pay. Right now, the district pays its educators $10,000 to $15,000 less than other districts in the Denver metro area. The board said in order to recruit and maintain quality teachers, the district must increase salaries.

Jefferson County Public Schools is exploring the option of closing five elementary schools and eliminating 150 positions to cut staff pay. Another option would reduce funding Wheat Ridge High School’s Gifted and Talented Center. Supports for the center argue it’s tripled in size in three years.

“This program is something that means so much to all of us because it’s not just a place to be yourself. It’s a place for emotional support,” said Devin Cunningham.

“If this program gets cut down, those students’ futures are seriously in jeopardy. Not only on an emotional level, to be blunt, with many of them considering suicide,” said Ian Miller.

The five schools under consideration for closure beginning in the 2017-18 school year are Peck Elementary School (6495 Carr St. in Arvada), Pennington Elementary School (4617 Independence St. in Wheat Ridge), Pleasant View Elementary School (15920 W. 10th Ave. in Golden), Stober Elementary School (2300 Urban St. in Lakewood) and Swanson Elementary School (6055 W. 68th Ave. in Arvada).

“I moved there 11 years ago so my kids could go to Peck. Even before I had kids. Knowing how important it was and knowing what the school is rated at. It’s part of the family,” said Debbie Hansen.

“Closing the doors to Peck elementary school is a super bad idea. It is the jewel of Jefferson county,” Kristine Hanson-Farley.

In November, voters failed to pass bond and mill levy measures that would have raised more than $500 million for the district. Superintendent Dan McMinimee said the district would be in a better position if those had passed, but these questions about resources would still be discussed.