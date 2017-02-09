Jefferson County Public Schools board to vote on fate of 5 elementary schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The Jefferson County Public Schools board will meet Thursday to decide the fate of five elementary schools in the district.

The board announced two weeks ago it was considering closing the the schools and parents aren't happy about it.

Many parents said they choose to live in certain neighborhoods based on the schools and they want the school board to look at other options.

The meeting Thursday night is expected to be packed as the board considers the fate of Peck, Pennington, Pleasant View, Stober and Swanson elementary schools.

District officials blame budget woes for the consideration. In November, voters in Jefferson County rejected two measures that would have increased school funding.

Officials say some classrooms are overcrowded while others are empty. They also point to aging buildings that the district can't afford the upkeep.

But parents say the school's academics should outweigh any building flaws.

“The other schools they are giving us options for that the kids would most likely go to are rated below Peck," Amber Bows said. "So i think that we have an amazing team and if we break up that team, the kids are going to struggle with that emotionally and in terms of grades.”

“We understand that when balancing the budget, we just don’t feel closing our community schools is the best way to go about it," another parent said. "It’s a struggle."

The proposal totals more than $20 million in reallocations and includes getting rid of 136 staff positions.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m.