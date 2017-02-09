Scoring the best deals on National Pizza Day

DENVER — Thursday is National Pizza Day. Whether it’s thin crust, stuff crust, deep dish, Chicago style or New York style — you can’t argue that this dish is a fan favorite of Americans coast to coast.

More than 4 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year — and pizzerias make up about 20 percent of all American restaurants.

To celebrate National Pizza Day, some of the top brands across America are offering really awesome deals.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is partnering with Amazon all week. If you order your pizza through Amazon Echo, Tap, Fire TV and Fire tablets, you’ll get 30 percent off your entire order. If you don’t have any of these products, don’t worry. You can still get a medium three-topping pizza for just $6.

Papa John’s

All month you can get 40 percent off all regular-priced pizzas.

Dominos

Dominos isn’t doing anything specific for National Pizza Day.

“All of the offers you see on Dominos.com will be valid (Thursday). Choose two for $5.99 each, medium two-topping pan pizzas for $8.99, large three-topping carry out $7.99. None of them are specific to National Pizza Day. They are the current national offers,” the chain said.

Hungry Howie’s

Offering a large pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E Cheese is offering a $2 discount off any large pizza with a printable coupon

Papa Murphy’s

Get a large all meat pizza for 9.

Cici’s Pizza

The dine-in pizza chain says it has encouraged its franchisees to offer a deal of all you can eat pizza, pasta and desserts “for $5 and change.”

Marco’s

Offering $3 off orders of more than $15 and $5 off orders of more than $20.