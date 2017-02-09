Hazardous materials dumped near walking path in Broomfield

Police want to know who left two 55-gallon drums of hazardous materials near a walking path in an open space area in Broomfield.

The Broomfield Police Department says it happened sometime before 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

The two yellow barrels were left in the area just north of Highway 128, between Wadsworth Parkway and U.S. 36.

One of the barrels leaked a potentially hazardous industrial solvent, the police department said on Facebook.

If you have any information that can help police identify who dumped this hazardous material, please call Broomfield Police Dispatch at 303-438-6400. The case number is 2017-9438.