Greg gets some golf advice from GolfTEC's Nick Clearwater.

The Denver Golf Expo is one of the top consumer golf events in the nation and is designed to get people thinking about golf earlier in the year. From novices to experienced pros, each year, more than 10,000 visitors flock to the expo to get a jump on their golf season. The event runs from February 10th - 12th at the Denver Mart.

Denver Golf Expo Hours:

Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Admission Prices:

Adults $13

Seniors $11

Military/Vets w/ID $11

Kids (16 & under) $3