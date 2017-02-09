GIVE Masquerade Ball
Who: City of Denver, Denver Human Services
What: GIVE Masquerade Ball
When: Friday, March 10, 2017 begins at 6 pm
Where: History Colorado Center (click for map)
Join Fox31 Denver’s Everyday co-host Kathie J. as she hosts a fun and charitable night at this year’s GIVE Denver Masquerade Ball. The event will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, great music from a local DJ and other exciting entertainment. A silent auction will also be held, which pairs unique entertainment and memorabilia packages with beautiful masks created by children who benefit from Denver Human Services programs.
All donations are tax-deductible and all proceeds benefit GIVE Denver!
For tickets and more info click here.
About GIVE Denver:
GIVE Denver is a program of Denver Human Services that leverages contributions, volunteers, and community partnerships to bring hope and happiness to foster children, the homeless, and the City’s most vulnerable communities.