Who: City of Denver, Denver Human Services

What: GIVE Masquerade Ball

When: Friday, March 10, 2017 begins at 6 pm

Where: History Colorado Center (click for map)

Join Fox31 Denver’s Everyday co-host Kathie J. as she hosts a fun and charitable night at this year’s GIVE Denver Masquerade Ball. The event will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, great music from a local DJ and other exciting entertainment. A silent auction will also be held, which pairs unique entertainment and memorabilia packages with beautiful masks created by children who benefit from Denver Human Services programs.

All donations are tax-deductible and all proceeds benefit GIVE Denver!

For tickets and more info click here.

About GIVE Denver:

GIVE Denver is a program of Denver Human Services that leverages contributions, volunteers, and community partnerships to bring hope and happiness to foster children, the homeless, and the City’s most vulnerable communities.