Former CU assistant football coach appears in court on domestic violence charges

A former assistant football coach from the University of Colorado appeared at a preliminary hearing in court Thursday.

Joe Tumpkin is accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend over the course of their 3-year long relationship.

He faces eight domestic violence charges including felony and misdemeanor assault. Read the arrest affidavit here.

Tumpkin's ex-girlfriend said she also told CU Head Coach Mike MacIntyre about the alleged abuse in December, And a short time later Tumpkin's lawyer called her and said he was offering to apologize and pay for counseling.

CU has issued a statement saying the allegations do not reflect the high conduct standards the school holds for athletes and staff.

Tumpkin resigned from his position as assistant football coach.