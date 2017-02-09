× Former Ault police officer found not guilty in deadly crash blamed on road rage

GREELEY, Colo. — A former police officer accused of causing a fatal crash in a suspected road rage incident has been found not guilty of vehicular homicide, The Greeley Tribune reports.

Blair Jackson, who was an officer with the Ault Police Department, was involved in a crash south of Greeley on Highway 85 on June 1 that killed 39-year-old Esteban Moreno Jr.

Witnesses said Jackson, who was off duty and driving his personal vehicle, and Moreno were speeding along the highway at about 80 mph. Witnesses told investigators that both drivers were tailgating and cutting each other off before the crash.

Jackson testified during the trial that Moreno pulled alongside him and swerved toward him twice, the Tribune reported. The third time it happened, Moreno’s truck made contact with Jackson’s car. Jackson said he was able to keep driving but Moreno went off the side of the highway in Platteville.

The truck rolled and Moreno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was placed on administrative leave after the crash. It’s not clear whether he resigned or was terminated.