Flavors of Denver presented by American Liver Foundation

What: 19th Annual Culinary Gala, Flavors of Denver

When: Thursday, April 6, 2017- Cocktail reception at 5:30 pm, dinner and program at 7 pm

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum (click for map)

FOX31 Denver’s own Ken Clark will emcee this year’s Flavors of Denver event presented by American Liver Foundation. Join Ken for a night that is guaranteed to take you to flavor town!

Flavors of Denver is a culinary experience that goes beyond the traditional gala providing guests with the unique experience of having a top local chef prepare a multi-course dinner tableside. The evening showcases the signature dishes of our culinary experts and takes you beyond the usual restaurant fare. Unleash your inner “foodie” and experience a distinct evening of dining while helping to fund the research, education and advocacy efforts of the American Liver Foundation.

Visit go.liverfoundation.org for tickets and more information.