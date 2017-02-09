Does Ken have what it takes to be a Ninja Warrior?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have what it takes to a Ninja Warrior? You can now put your skills to the test at a new gym in Castle Rock.

Ninja Intensity originated from the as seen on TV American Ninja Warrior show. You can test themselves against replica obstacles, just like you see on the show. Students will be introduced to all the staple obstacles such as the Warped Wall, Spider Wall, Salmon Ladder and many more. Students will be shown how to complete each obstacle with different techniques, and at the end of class they will get to run through the course. Classes are available to kids and adults.



Ninja Intensity is located at 158 Caprice Court, Suite B in Castle Rock.