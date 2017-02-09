Denver named one of the most popular places to move by Penske Truck Rental

DENVER — Despite the increase in the cost of rent, Denver remains one of the most popular places to move.

That’s according to a new study by Penske Truck Rental.

Penske analyzed one-way consumer truck rental reservations to determine the most popular moving destinations in 2016.

Denver came in fourth, after Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix.

That’s the highest Denver has ever placed on the list. In 2013, Denver was ranked ninth.

Here are the top 10 moving destinations in 2016, according to Penske:

Atlanta Dallas/Fort Worth Phoenix Denver Tampa/Sarasota Orlando Seattle Las Vegas Houston Charlotte

According to researchers, the median home value in Denver is $363,500 and the median rental price per month is $1,577. The average household income is $70, 283.