Firefighters rescue stuck horse on Windsor farm

WINDSOR, Colo. — Crews freed a horse after it got stuck in what was described as a ditch on Thursday morning, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said.

Fire crews from Windsor and the Loveland Fire Department worked to free the horse after it became stuck on a farm east of Windsor.

“We have specialty equipment and training to accomplish these complex large animal rescues,” Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page.

The exact location where the horse got stuck was not known. How the horse became stuck also was not known.

Firefighters put a harness around the horse and a ladder truck lifted it out safely.

Officials have not said if the horse suffered any injuries, though video showed it was standing on all four legs after the rescue.