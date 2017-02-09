Cooler holds ‘potentially hazardous foods’ in ski town Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- The Problem Solvers went to the mountains for this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Fiesta Jalisco

This inspector cited the restaurant for 13 critical violations in its December and May 2016 surprise inspections. The critical mistakes in December included:

Queso not held hot enough

Cooler holding “potentially hazardous foods”

Sanitizer too weak

Dish washer not sanitizing

We stopped by the restaurant to talk to the owner, but he wasn’t there. An employee suggested we call him. On the phone the owner said he doesn’t have to explain himself to us.

All the violations were corrected. Fiesta Jalisco in Breckenridge is on Main Street.

Breakfast N Bread

The breakfast and lunch spot scored nine critical violations during its two surprise inspections last year. The violations included:

Food not cold enough

Produce washed in the “hand sink”

Debris on the cook line

The owner Peter Griffith invited us in for a look. “We try really hard that we don’t have anything critical. We check temps on a regular basis. We try to go the extra mile whatever we can to make sure the customers are taken care of,” he said.

The inspector marked all the violations were corrected. Breakfast N Bread is located at 100 South Park Avenue in Breckenridge.

Super Lips Mini Donuts

This pint size sweet treat in Copper Mountain scored zero critical violations during its last two inspections which earns an A+ on our Restaurant Report Card. Owner Kelly Perry said, “We have operating procedures, check lists. We have two meetings every month and make sure everyone is on the same page. We’re really happy. Thanks for coming.”

Sugar lips is located at 275 10 Mile Circle.

How restaurants appear on our Ski Town Report Card

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

