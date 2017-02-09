Car theft suspect hits unmarked police car

DENVER — Denver police need your help to identify a man wanted for stealing a black 2012 Mercedes GLK350.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers spotted the suspect driving the stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of Federal Boulevard on February 1.

The officers tried to contact the suspect, but they say he took off and hit an unmarked police car.

The stolen Mercedes Benz has Colorado licence plate XQK354.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP.