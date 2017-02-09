Canadian police searching for ‘Blueberry Bandit’ after $100,000 worth of berries stolen

Canadian police are searching for the “Blueberry Bandit” after someone made off with $100,000 ($76,000 in U.S. dollars) worth of berries.

Who is the blueberry bandit? In all seriousness. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives. Read More: https://t.co/YMg2Bu9IlQ pic.twitter.com/lVsknFwCb8 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 8, 2017

Someone stole a truck full of blueberries and some other fruit in Ontario Sunday, according to the Hamilton Police Service.

“In all seriousness,” police said on Twitter. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives.”

“The truck has since been recovered but the trailer and large quantity of blue berries has not been recovered at this time,” police said.

People on Twitter were quick to point out possible suspects.

“We ruled him out,” the police department replied. “He came in already to give a statement. Spooked us a little at first. BerryScary!”