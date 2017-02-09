As East Coast gets buried in snow, Denver to bask in near-record warmth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With the East Coast getting buried in snow that is prompting school closures and canceled airline flights, Denver and the Front Range will bask in near-record warmth on Thursday.

High temperatures in Denver and along the Front Range are expected to reach the upper 60s with sunshine, wave clouds and breezy conditions. The record high is 73 set in 1954.

It will be even warmer on Friday with a forecast high of 74 in Denver that would easily break the record of 71 set in 1951.

In the mountains, temperatures will be abnormally warm in the 40s with breezy conditions. The northern mountains could see a few snow showers mixed in with partly cloudy skies.

Weekend: The final storm system in the Pineapple Express series hits the mountains on Friday night, then Denver and the Front Range on Saturday evening into Sunday.

Temperatures are so warm in the mountains that there will be rain in some places that normally see snow, at least initially. Then as colder air filters in, the precipitation will turn to all snow. The quick-moving storm departs on Sunday into southern Colorado.

There will be 0-3 inches of accumulation for the Front Range from Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The best chances for accumulation are west and south of the city.