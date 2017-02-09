× Appeals court to rule on travel ban Thursday

WASHINGTON — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday evening will issue its ruling on the Trump administration’s request to reinstate its travel ban, the court told reporters.

The ruling will come before the “close of business” from the San Francisco-based court.

Trump’s executive order bars citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

Trump issued the travel ban on January 27, causing chaos, confusion and protests at international airports as the legal status of people in transition was suddenly thrown into question. Lawsuits have been filed across the country, but it was one from federal Judge James Robart in Seattle Friday that blocked the travel ban nationwide, clearing the way for resumed travel from the seven countries.

This story is breaking and will be updated.