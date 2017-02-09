× Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins

Amal and George Clooney are expecting twins, according to ‘The Talk’ Host Julie Chen.

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen said on the program Thursday. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!”

Chen said George Clooney confirmed in late January that Amal is pregnant with twins. The babies are due in June, Chen said.

Us Weekly said “an insider” confirmed the summer due date.

The Times of London reported the Clooneys were expecting a boy and a girl.

George, 55, and Amal, 39, were married in Italy in September 2014.