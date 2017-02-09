Online threat prompts 3 Garfield County high schools to close, others placed on lockout

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Three high schools in the Glenwood Springs area were closed Thursday after an anonymous online threat of violence was received, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Glenwood Springs High School, Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale and Basalt High School were closed after the potential threat was made by an 18-year-old senior in an online forum.

No information about the student and their intentions are known after police traced the threat to an IP address in the Carbondale area.

The K-8 schools in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale were placed on lockout as a precaution for the day while the threat is investigated, the sheriff’s office said.

A lockout means all doors are locked at the schools and staff are on high alert. Additional law enforcement have been sent to the schools.

No injuries have been reported and no students are known to be in danger.