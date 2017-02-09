× 2 suspects arrested in unprovoked attack of homeless man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 18-year-old man and a juvenile boy were arrested after they allegedly attacked a homeless man as he was sleeping outside a business early Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police said the homeless man and woman were in sleeping bags in the 1300 block of North Academy Boulevard about 12:30 a.m. when the two males approached them.

The suspects started to assault the homeless man by hitting and kicking him several times in the head and upper body, police said. The suspects ran away and the homeless man was able to go to a business a block away to ask for help.

Police found two males who matched the description of the suspects and later identified them as the ones who assaulted the homeless man.

One of the males was identified as 18-year-old Raphael Woodridge. The name and age of the juvenile male were not released. The juvenile male originally provided a false name and date of birth, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. The homeless woman was not injured. Their names have not been released. They told police they did not know the suspects.

Woodridge was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, and charged with second-degree assault and attempt to influence a public servant. The juvenile male was booked into the Spring Creek Juvenile Detention Center on unknown charges.