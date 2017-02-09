13-year-old walking the walk to feed the hungry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Sometimes, when you're solving a problem, actions speak louder than words. And such is the case with 13-year-old Garrett Soehner of Arvada.

Three years ago during Christmastime, instead of asking Santa for toys and such young Garrett asked Santa for some food to give to hungry people.

That's it. No kidding.

But where did a 10-year-old kid get that idea? "I was just thinking I'd just help some people with food," Garrett said.

Garrett's mom, Bernadette Soehner, is very proud of her son, "He's been this way since he was born. He was just learning to talk and would say, 'Momma help you?', that was his thing."

Now Garrett's thing is helping to feed others in need. Hunger Free Colorado says one in five Colorado kids may not know where their next meal is coming from.

Not if Garrett can help it, "He's done this now for four years in a row and it's just amazing the generosity and spirit that he has," Janie Gianotsof with Food Bank of the Rockies said.

This time around, his contributions will feed up to 4,000 people.

Garrett may not talk the talk, but he sure walks the walk.

And that's what really counts.