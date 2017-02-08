Thornton warns homeowners about misleading “notices” popping up in mailboxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON – The City of Thornton is warning the community about misleading ads that are popping up in mailboxes.

The yellow postcards have large, bold lettering that says “NOTICE *Attention Required*.” It says “City of Thornton” on it, along with a list of violations and fines.

“I was like holy smokes. What did we do wrong?” Thornton homeowner Christine Luellig told The Problem Solvers.

She found one in her mailbox on Monday. The post cards are individually addressed and include customized names and addresses in the literature. She says the mailer shocked her at first, until she flipped it over to read the back.

“My wife and I are interested in buying your property. We are not real estate agents. We are a local family who buys properties for investments in your area,” the postcard reads.

It turns out, the “notices” are advertisements for a company called We Buy Houses Denver. On the company’s website, it says they buy homes for cash, mostly below market value.

“It’s false. It’s misleading,” Luellig said.

She and several other residents notified the City of Thornton about the misleading ads.

“This is not from the city. This is not real,” Thornton spokesman Todd Barnes told FOX31.

In response, the city issued a warning to residents on social media site Nextdoor.com. The City Attorney also sent a “strongly worded letter” to We Buy Denver Homes asking them to stop sending the mailers. They are also threatening legal action for portraying itself as The City of Thornton.

In the meantime, Thornton is warning residents to be cautious.

“We don’t want people to think they have to sell their house because they have some issue with the city,” Barnes said.

Luellig says her elderly neighbors could easily fall victim.

“They wouldn’t read through this. They would immediately just stop at the front and go, ‘What do I need to do? I need to call’,” she said.

She says while the postcards certainly got her attention, they absolutely won’t get her business.

“If you go through all of this, I’m sure as hell nog going to sell you my house because I’m sure you’ll find a way to weasel more money,” she said. “I wouldn’t trust them with a ten-foot pole.”

Neighbors tell the Problem Solvers the exact same “notices” have been sent out in Brighton also.

FOX31 reached out to the phone number listed for the company. We were told someone would call us back within 48 hours.