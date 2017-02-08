The Cooking Cardiologist shows us how to make Healthier Valentine Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine’s Day is all about LOVE. However, this day has now become the second largest holiday expense next to Christmas and is in the top three sugar holidays in America. Just when you recovered from the sugar load of Halloween and Christmas, now comes Valentine’s Day. However, here are three recipes that are made without added sugar and are no-bake treats, perfect for kids in the kitchen.

Be My Valentine

No-Bake Chocolate Raisin-Nut Cookies

Planning a Valentine Party? Here is a perfect recipe for kids to make. The secret: just go to your grocer’s cereal shelf and reach for a high protein cereal. The best cereal for this recipe is Kashi GOLEAN®. Per serving as cereal dish, it has 12g of protein and 13g of whole grain fiber. If you can melt chocolate chips, then it is that simple. What is most important, all the ingredients can be in your pantry, ready at any time.

Ingredients:

1 package semi-sweet chocolate chips (6 ounces)

2 cups Kashi GOLEAN® cereal

½ cup raisins

½ cup salt-free roasted nuts of choice

In a double boiler, melt the chocolate chips or use a microwave (my preferred method). Place the cereal in a medium sized bowl. Add raisins and roasted nuts. Combine. Pour melted chocolate into the bowl and mix well to coat the cereal. Spoon one tablespoon of chocolate mixture onto a cookie sheet or parchment paper forming individual cookies. Hint: using two tablespoons will help form the cookies. Cool. Remove from cookie sheet and keep cookies cool.

Makes approximately 30 cookies. Serving size: one tablespoon sized cookie.

Chocolate Blueberry Almond Clusters

A Harvard study confirmed that chocolate will extend your life by one year if you have at least two servings per week. Be sure to make it dark chocolate which has more anti-oxidants. Add blueberries and the impact is an explosion of beneficial anti-oxidants (think of them as bottles of suntan lotion for your arteries).

Here is a fast dessert cookie or a special treat. For a surprise, as the clusters are laid down on the baking sheet to cool, place a few sliced almonds on the bottom. Wow!

4 ounces bittersweet dark chocolate

1 cup fresh blueberries, sorted, washed and dried on a towel

¼ cup slivered almonds

Melt chocolate in a double boiler or micro-wave. Mix berries into warm chocolate, stirring gently to coat them.

Cover a baking sheet with wax paper. Mound several slivered almonds on the sheet. Using two spoons, lift 6-8 berries in chocolate and place on top of the almonds. Shape each cluster. Repeat to create approximately 15-20 clusters. Chill for about 45 minutes.

Makes 15-20. Serving size: 1 cluster.

Nutritional analysis: Calories 35, fat 2g, carbohydrates 4g,

protein 1g.

Valentine Cherry Bombs

As a kid, even though my dad would not approve, I would light a few cherry bombs on the 4th of July. These chocolate cherry bombs are perfect for Valentine’s Day, an explosion of flavor.

Ingredients:

1 13.5-ounce jar of Maraschino cherries with stems. Be sure to purchase Tillen Farms, Merry Maraschino Cherries, Stem-On without artificial coloring or added sugar. Available at Whole Foods

1 6-ounce package of chocolate chips, melted

Fat free milk to adjust consistency of chocolate sauce

Open the jar of cherries and pour off the juice. In a double boiler or microwave, melt the chocolate. Dip the cherries into the chocolate and place on parchment paper. Chill and serve the explosion!!!

Makes about 2 dozen. Serving size:2.