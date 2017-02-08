× Teen sentenced in plot against Mountain Vista High School

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 3 years in a youth detention center after she pleaded guilty in a plot against Mountain Vista High School.

On Dec. 20, 2016, Brooke Higgins of Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder at the Highlands Ranch high school.

She was accused of plotting a Columbine-inspired attack in 2015.

“This agreement provided us the greatest opportunity to get the most public safety and justice for the community. What this defendant did was not just idle chatter,” said District Attorney George Brauchler.

“At the same time, the agreement offers the best chance for rehabilitation for this defendant, who has accepted responsibility and has earned that chance,” Brauchler added.

After she completes her sentence, Higgins will serve four years supervised probation with mental health treatment.

Higgins and alleged co-conspirator Sienna Johnson were charged as adults on two felony counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.