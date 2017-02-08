× Struggling mom thanks Good Samaritan who saved her from eviction

DENVER — Melissa Waldrup lost her job in November but was finally able to find work last month.

It was too little too late to prevent an eviction.

She reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for the sake of her 2-year-old daughter Maleah saying, “I don’t want her to worry about ‘it’s cold out here.’”

FOX31 viewer Lorraine Caylor saw our story and contacted the Problem Solvers right away, donating $1,000 to help Melissa.

“I just couldn’t see them being put out on the street,” Caylor said.

Melissa recalled how she felt when seeing that Lorraine and several other viewers contributed, “I don’t even remember breathing.”

Melissa has waited to have the chance to thank Lorraine, so the Problem Solvers arranged for them to meet face-to-face.

Knowing Melissa must take several buses to get her daughter to daycare and then get to work, Lorraine drove to see her, with a gift in hand for little Maleah.

After a tearful hello and plenty of hugs, Lorraine told Melissa, “I knew time was short and I knew somebody had to help you.”

She only asked that she pay it forward to someone else in need.

“Nobody just has money like that, to give other people, especially people they don’t know … to help me save my house but to (also) make sure my daughter has a roof over her head,” Melissa said in appreciation.

She also said she will never forget the kindness she’s been shown. “The FOX31 Problem Solvers showed me there’s still good people in the world.”