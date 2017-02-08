Specially made ‘wine’ for dogs and cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With all the healthy, tasty and variety of dog and cat food these days, your pet should be perfectly pleased, right? But if your playful pal could "parlez vous," she just might say, "I am tired of drinking water."

That's where Brandon Zavala comes in.

He's a pet lover. "I love cats." He loves dogs, too. That's why he created Apollo Peak Pet Wines.

That's right, you read it correctly. Pet wines, "Pinot Meow, Miscato, White Kittendale, Catbernet. We have a new one for cats called the Meow-tini coming out," Zavala said.

Now, don't be alarmed, they're not actually wine nor is it alcoholic.

It's made with beets. "Beets are full of anti oxidants for pets. They are nontoxic to them, they're not harmful to them. They make this beautiful red color that looks like a wine."

What could possibly be better than to wash down a bowl of dry dog food with a cool and refreshing chardognay. And what kitty can say no to a sip of peppermint and catnip catbernet?

Meow, although safe for human consumption the taste profile is better suited for cats. Nice catnip finish, purrrfect after dinner delight.