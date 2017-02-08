Increasing your productivity at work is very attractive to your employer. But that can be challenging if you have a hefty workload. According to the Biennial Productivity in the Workplace survey conducted by “Fellowes Brands”, almost half of office workers say there is increasing pressure to boost efficiency on the job! That's why we asked Laura Stack who is also known as "The Activity Pro" to join us live from Centennial to provide tips to help you get back to business in the workplace!
Productivity in the Work Place
