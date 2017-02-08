Prescription drugs being sold illegally in some Denver grocery stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several Denver area grocery stores are under the microscope, after a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation captures clerks illegally selling antibiotics to customers.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation spanned several months. Our investigators visited a dozen grocery stores in the Denver area, and found four illegally selling prescription medicine or antibiotics to customers without a prescription.

Those antibiotics included an entire bottle of Amoxicillin for $30 to a couple of pills for $6.

Adam Jackson is a clinical pharmacy specialist with Kaiser Permanente in Denver. He says not only is it illegal for store clerks to sell prescription medicines, it's also dangerous.

"I think there's two main concerns," he said. "One, there's no way to be certain what's inside the bottle and second, a person could have a serious allergic reaction to a medication."

We returned to one of the stores where we bought the bottle of Amoxicillin. The manager of the store, Shorty Cardenas, told us he had no idea the antibiotics were being sold.

"I don't have no idea," he said. Seriously, I didn't know."

"In all the time you've owned the store you've never looked in the display case and seen it?" asked FOX31 Problem Solver Keagan Harsha.

"No, if I would have known it I could have used some because I'm sick right now," said Cardenas.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers took Cardenas inside the store where we pointed out several antibiotics being sold illegally.

In just a day we found four stores illegally selling antibiotics. However, the state has issued just three cease and desist orders over the past three years.

Most of the violators are Hispanic grocery stores and Adam Jackson says part of the problem may be a cultural one.

"In some other countries you can get antibiotics and other medications that here you can only get through a prescription, but in other countries you can get over the counter without a doctor's prescription," Jackson said.

Regardless, Jackson tells the Problem Solvers it's a practice that has to stop before a grocery store clerk accidentally sells a customer a product that makes them ill or even kills them.