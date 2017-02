× Missing 8-year-old girl found in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Police Department said they have found a 8-year-old child who went missing on Wednesday morning.

Police say that Kimora Lynn Davis was last seen near her home in the 4800 block of Astrozon Boulevard at 5:22 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police said they found her 3:30 p.m.

Police have not released any additional information on the case.