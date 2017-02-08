× Police hold memorial service to honor K9 who passed away

BOULDER, Colo. – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service to honor a fallen K9 on Wednesday.

K9 Jason, a tracking bloodhound, was 6-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away on Thursday due to complications from a twisted spleen, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office says he had been actively working the streets with his best friend and handler, Deputy Cathy Bryarly, since April 1, 2012.

K9 Jason suffered the medical issue on Wednesday night and underwent immediate surgery. He continued to suffer complications and underwent a second surgery before passing away.

The sheriff’s office says he will be missed.