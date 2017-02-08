Neighborhood fights major music festival planned for Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A major music festival is coming to Denver, but controversy is brewing over one of the proposed locations for the big concert.

AEG Live Rocky Mountains, the promoter of the festival, is looking to hold the 2-3 day long concert at the city's Overland Park Golf Course.

Organizers expect as many as 40,000 people will attend each day.

Helene Orr is one of several hundred people who signed a petition, worried about everything from noise and traffic to potential property damage and environmental concerns. She's lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades.

"I think it will be horribly noisy and I think it will be like hell," she said. "I'm also really, really concerned because this is a public open space. It's a public open space being leased to a multi-million dollar corporation so they can make money and that's just wrong."

However, just down the street are some residents who are excited about the festival.

The Lovell family has attended several major music festivals in other cities, and say they see potential upsides to holding something similar in their neighborhood.

"With that many people walking in, we hope city officials see some walkways, sidewalks, and bridges could be improved and we're all for that kind of thing," said Robert Lovell.

Chuck Morris is the concert's big promoter. He says his company, AEG Live Rocky Mountains, has been looking at potential sites for years, and he insists the golf course is one of several being considered.

"It definitely has its advantages. For example, its proximity to downtown," he said.

However, he says if the plans don't have community support, he'll pull the plug on the golf course location.

"If you can't have the community around it, whether it's a building or a festival, it's a lose-lose," he said.

Helene Orr vows to hold him to that promise as she and others fight to push the concert away from their doorsteps and out of their neighborhood.

"There's no infrastructure here, no parking, there's nothing," she said.

Morris says there is no specific timeline as to when a site will be selected. He says the summer of 2018 is the earliest the annual festival would be held.

He also says the concert would be similar in many ways to the Coachella Festival in California, but will likely be more album oriented rock, meaning it's more on the fringe of mainstream pop and rock.

Morris also says you can expect to see several well known rock bands.