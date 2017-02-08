Man, woman survive 52 hours lost in backcountry near Monarch Ski Area

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman survived 52 hours lost in the backcountry near Monarch Ski Area last month after unknowingly leaving the ski area.

Kelsey Malin of Dillon was skiing at Monarch for the first time on Jan. 23 when she and her friend dropped into a powder stash on the back side of the mountain after leaving the ski area without going under a rope or seeing an out-of-bounds sign, the Summit Daily reported.

The two spent more than two days lost without survival gear, food or water. After they were rescued on Jan. 25, they had hypothermia and had suffered severe frostbite, but somehow survived two nights of subzero temperatures by huddling in snow caves.

“Ski patrol looked at our snow cave and told us, ‘This saved your life,’” Malin told the newspaper. “It had dropped below zero, and if it wasn’t for the idea to build a snow cave we would’ve just died of exposure.”

A backcountry skier found Malin’s friend, who was not identified, and alerted rescuers. Ski patrol rescued the two in a snowcat and took them to a hospital in in Salida, where they initially were told they would lose their toes and possibly parts of their feet.

But blood thinners and a flight to University of Colorado Hospital prevented that, though Malin’s toes are still black with frostbite. She could eventually lose a toe.

“Both me and my friend are very experienced skiers and we know the rules,” she told the newspaper. “So the idea that this could happen to us means it could happen to anyone.”

Malin wrote about the experience and posted photos to her Facebook page.

Warning: The images in the Facebook post are graphic