This is the busy time of year for Loveland’s valentine re-mailing program

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Colorado's 'Sweetheart City' is dealing with its two busiest weeks of the year, as thousands of Valentine's cards from all over the world trickle in to its post office.

Now in its 71st year, Loveland's Valentine re-mailing program is still a popular tradition.

Each year, about 100,000 people send their Valentines through Loveland to receive a special stamp featuring a lovely message, before sending it on to its final destination.

More than 60 senior stamper volunteers dedicate two weeks of their time to accomplish the annual tradition. Becoming a stamper takes some time.

"We have a waiting list. Folks who are on the waiting list are literally on it for years. It can be up to six years," said Deanna Sloat, who works with the volunteers.

Volunteers spend their time stamping Valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries that arrive into Loveland.

If you're looking to send a special Valentine through Loveland, you still have time.

