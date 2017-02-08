Kidrobot is a Boulder- based vinyl, art toy company that 'brings art to life.' they produce limited edition art toys that sell all over the world. But, these toys aren't just for kids...they're for adults too. Frank who's the chief creative officer behind the company was here to tell us more.
Kidrobot Toys
-
Video: ‘Easter eggs’ hidden in every Pixar movie
-
California mother files class-action lawsuit against maker of Hatchimals
-
Some Hatchimals hatched into duds on Christmas morning
-
Parents claim Hatchimals swear in their sleep
-
Sophie the Giraffe toy might be filled with mold, parents warn
-
-
Shoppers flock to online sites looking for big discounts on Cyber Monday
-
Black Friday: Here’s when Target, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, other major stores will open
-
Top 10 worst toys of 2016 revealed
-
Internet-connected toys might threaten your child’s security
-
Problem Solvers Toy Drive- Interview with Salvation Army & Gordmans
-
-
Safe Toys for the Holidays
-
Hospital worker saves $5,000 to open free toy store for sick kids
-
List of dangerous toys still available online released