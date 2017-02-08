Kidrobot Toys

Kidrobot is a Boulder- based vinyl, art toy company that 'brings art to life.' they produce limited edition art toys that sell all over the world. But, these toys aren't just for kids...they're for adults too. Frank who's the chief creative officer behind the company was here to tell us more.

https://www.kidrobot.com/