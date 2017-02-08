Former Marine Corps Infantry Combat Veteran, Police Officer, and Federal Agent Andrew Wittman payed us a special visit to get us mentally tough for all of life challenges. He teaches toughness strategies to Navy Seals and CEO’s. But his recommendations may surprise you. If you'd like to learn more about disciplined thought and disciplined action visit getwarriortough.com. You can order a copy of "Ground Zero Leadership: CEO of You" at andrew-wittman.com.
Get Warrior Tough and think like C.R.A.P!
