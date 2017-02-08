Driver extricated after slamming pickup truck into I-70 support pillar

DENVER — A man was seriously injured after slamming the pickup truck he was driving into a concrete support pillar under Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. near East 46th Avenue and Clayton Street, police said.

The man was extricated from the truck by firefighters and taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries. His condition is not known.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.