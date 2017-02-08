× Destructive winds close Jackson Hole Ski Area for next 5 days

JACKSON HOLE – Destructive winds Tuesday night snapped power lines along highway 390 between the town of Jackson and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The power is out.

A statement from the ski area on Wednesday said, “After receiving updates throughout the day from Lower Valley Energy and assessing resources in Teton Village, JHMR is unable to re-open for the weekend, and the earliest targeted open date at this time is Monday, February 13th.”

How high were the wind gusts?

Summit of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 75mph

Mount Coffin (89 miles south of Jackson): 159mph

How much snow fell Monday-Tuesday?