Coroner identifies light rail robbery shooting victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver County Coroner has identified a man killed during an armed robbery at a light rail station in Tuesday morning.

He is 32-year-old Tim Cruz.

His family members said they have no idea what he was doing at the Sheridan light rail station at 1 a.m.

But they do know he was a loving person who didn’t deserve this.

Cruz worked as a landscaper, was a graduate of Lincoln High School, and had just turned 32 years old three weeks ago.

The last people he would ever see are the two suspects you can see in the video.

Police said they are the two men who robbed Cruz, then shot him dead.

Maybe you recognize the suspected murderers even though they’re wearing masks.

Do you recognize their clothing, the ripped up jeans, their backpacks?

The murder had us questioning the amount of violent crime at the light rail station off 12th Place and Sheridan Blvd.

Denver Police told us there have been nine assaults and two robberies since February 2016.

Police said that is not a high amount considering the large numbers of people that travel through there every single day.

RTD is still reviewing its procedures since another deadly shooting nine days ago, to determine if it can do anything to improve security.

If you recognize the suspects, please call Denver Police, and help bring justice to a man who died while doing nothing but trying to get home.