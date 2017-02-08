Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've might have heard of "Oskar Blues" brewery. Well they've decided to open up a new fast-casual restaurant on Larimer Street that serves everything from bison burgers made with local meat to frozen custard shakes. We sent out producer "Mary" to try out "chuburger" in our "Everyday Eats." take a look.

http://oskarbluesfooderies.com/chuburger