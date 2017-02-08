Check out Glassblowing at the Colorado Garden & Home Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

58TH ANNUAL COLORADO GARDEN & HOME SHOW OPENS DOORS SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Nine-Day Event Features Free Seminars, Hot New Products and 11 Lavish Gardens Including Entry Garden with Denver Zoo

Bellco presents the 58th Colorado Garden & Home Show, Feb. 4-12, 2017 transforming 400,000 square feet of the Colorado Convention Center into a virtual marketplace of garden and home improvement ideas. The show features:

One hundred percent of every ticket sold is awarded throughout Colorado in the form of grants and student scholarships, including one four-year, full-ride scholarship to attend a Colorado institution by the Colorado Garden Foundation.

Feb. 4-12, 2017

Sat. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Mon. – Fri. Noon – 8:00 p.m.

Admission: General admission $12; senior ticket (at the door) $10; children 12 and under are free

The Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

Denver, CO 80202