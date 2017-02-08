CBI releases texts, emails in David Puckett Amber Alert case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – The Problem Solvers obtained government text messages and emails Wednesday -- giving a glimpse of behind-the-scenes communications at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning the David Puckett Amber Alert case.

David went missing on New Year’s Eve without evidence of abduction. An Amber Alert was issued two days after David’s disappearance. At the time, public criticism was thrown at the CBI over the delay, suggesting public pressure played a role in the eventual alert. CBI leaders deny public pressure influenced their decision to issue the alert.

David’s body was pulled from an icy pond near his Aurora home three days after he was reported missing.

Police believe he wandered away from home on his own. In the end, an Amber Alert would likely not have helped in the case. But during the search effort, police said every bit of publicity could help.

Group text messages between CBI employees and Aurora police officers show the bureau was alerted by officers around 10 a.m. on January 1. The texts read that police knew the case didn’t meet Amber Alert criteria but wanted to alert CBI “if the press asks them.”

Messages also indicate police, at the time, believed David was at a friend’s house. In a message thread, when asked if an alternative missing/endangered alert should be issued, the request is turned down. The message notes police press releases have already been sent out.

Another text concerning media relations discusses the CBI being pushed hard by FOX31 Reporter Michael Konopasek on January 1 over questions as to why an Amber Alert was not issued.

The information released also shows that David’s case is unprecedented. Of the 80 Amber Alerts issued in Colorado since the program’s start in 2002, only David’s disappearance is officially listed as “voluntary.” Nearly all of the other cases are listed as “family abduction” or “non-family abduction.”

“We work very closely with law enforcement agencies,” CBI spokesperson Susan Medina said. “We’ll sit down with them in an expedited manner, of course, because time is of the essence.”

The CBI said it is committed to issuing future Amber Alerts for cases with evidence of abduction or if there’s uncertainty, as in the case of David Puckett.

“I think it’s really important that we all engage in this dialogue, not just during an Amber Alert activation but all year long,” Medina said.

The CBI said David’s alert was sent out of “an abundance of caution.” The bureau worried about cold temperatures during the search -- hoping statewide attention could help bring David home.

The bureau also said it is committed to ensuring more police departments in Colorado know that a missing/endangered alert is available for cases that don’t qualify for an Amber Alert. The bureau said it still plans on holding stakeholder meetings with police officers to learn how both alerts can be most efficient and effective.