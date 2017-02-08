× 3 brush fires break out across Front Range on Wednesday afternoon

DENVER – A warm day combined with high winds and dry conditions created the perfect conditions for brush fires to break out across the Front Range on Wednesday.

All fires were quickly contained by firefighters and no structures were lost.

The first of the fires was the 6 acre Arrowhead Fire near Conifer. The fire was located near Highway 285 and South Turkey Creek Road and forced home evacuations.

A second brush fire near Peña Boulevard and Tower Road near Denver International Airport was reported around 2:30 p.m., Denver Fire said. The fire caused RTD’s University of Colorado A-Line to shut down at the 48th and Peña station.

The fire was quickly contained and A-Line service was restored.

A third fire burned near Interstate 25 and Thornton Parkway. The fire caused two lanes of southbound I-25 to be closed while crews from 3 fire departments worked the fire.

The Thornton fire burned 5 acres, according to the Thornton Fire Department.