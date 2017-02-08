Arrowhead Fire near Highway 285 forces evacuations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Some homes had to be evacuated as crews battle a growing brush fire near Highway 285 and South Turkey Creek Road on Wednesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Residents on Granzella Road and Rock Ridge Road in Morrison were told to evacuate, the sheriff’s office said.

No structures are currently involved in the fire, officials with the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District said.

Northbound Highway 285 is closed in the area as crews battle the fire, according to CSP. Southbound lanes of the highway remain open.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.