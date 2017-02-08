Lockdown lifted at Arvada High School after ‘active situation’

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada High School was placed on lockdown for an “active situation,” the Arvada Police Department said.

The lockdown was put in place about 11 a.m. at the school at 7951 W. 65th Ave. It was lifted about 11:50 a.m.

Police were at the school and all students are safe, Jefferson County Public Schools said.

Jeffco Security and Arvada Police on scene @ Arvada HS. All students are safe. Lockdown won't be lifted until all rooms are cleared. — Jeffco PublicSchools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) February 8, 2017

Students and staff were allowed to move around freely despite police still going through all of the rooms to clear them.

A district spokeswoman said officials were still trying to get more information, only saying the lockdown button was pushed, and district security and police responded.