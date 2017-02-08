Arvada apartment complex fire injures one, displaces 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- One person was injured, nine people were displaced and several pets were rescued from a fire in an apartment complex on Tuesday night, the Aurora Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 10:45 p.m. at the complex at West 64th Avenue and Oak Street, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the second- and third-floor balconies were fully engulfed in flames. People were able to get out of the building on their own and no one had to be rescued.

But fire crews had to work quickly to save a number of pets still inside. The fire was contained to two units, but the damage was extensive.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The nine people displaced are getting help from the American Red Cross. It's not known how many pets were rescued and what their conditions are.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.