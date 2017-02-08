America’s most expensive cup of coffee: $18 at NY coffee shop

BROOKLYN, NY — The most expensive cup of coffee in the US can now be found in New York City.

One cup will cost you $18.

You can come for the ambiance, “I think it’s different from a normal coffee shop, nicer environment I think,” customer Walter Vayo said.

Or, come for a good tasting brew. “It’s very aromatic, fruity, and I’m enjoying it, good temperature,” Victoria Shorman said.

Extraction Lab has earned the distinction of having the most expensive cup of coffee in America.

“Well, I’m a chef and heard about the $18 coffee and had to have it,” customer Joe Murphy said.

Their Ethiopian arabica coffee is grown in Panama and made in one of two $7,000 coffee makers called the steampunk. It was already sold out. Joe Murphy had to opt for some of the cheaper options. “We’re trying three different coffees that they have and then we’re going to get all of the pastries that they have as well and try that as well.”

Owner of the new java joint, Thomas Perez, says it’s not about having the most expensive coffee; it’s more about the experience. “For the people who really want to go wild and try something special, we have that special coffee, it’s amazing.”

“At $4.75 the herbal tea is a lot more my speed. Mm, smells good.”

But if you’re interested in one of their bourgeoisie brews at $14 or $18 a pop, try them again next week.

The store does have beverages that start at $3.00.

The previous place that had the most expensive coffee in America was the Blue Bottle in San Francisco at $16.00.